Kings Dominion opens new 'hybrid' roller coaster, Twisted Timbers

DOSWELL, Va. - Kings Dominion has officially opened Twisted Timbers, a "first-of-its-kind" roller coaster combining wood and steel for a one-of-a-kind experience.

The new coaster includes a 109-foot-tall barrel roll drop, three loops and 20 airtime moments. It reaches speeds more than 50 miles per hour as it races through the 3,351 feet of track.

The hybrid coaster uses the latest technology to combine wood supports with a steel track to give riders an experience previously unimaginable on a traditional wooden roller coaster. The coaster was designed by Rocky Mountain Construction of Idaho, known for reimagining the wooden coaster.

The story behind Twisted Timbers is that an unknown force destroyed the harvest and froze the orchard in time years ago. Now the strictly "off-limits" orchard has reopened for tours, with the twisted ride as its highlight.

Twisted Timbers will be open for the first time Saturday as Kings Dominion opens its doors for its 44th season.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.