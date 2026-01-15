E.C. Glass High School closed Thursday over potential threat and LPD investigation, according to officials

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools announced Wednesday that E.C. Glass High School would be closed out of an abundance of caution after investigators and law enforcement were made aware of a threat made involving an external contractor working on E.C. Glass Grounds.

School officials also said that there were two separate and unrelated physical altercations that occurred on school grounds. One of the instances resulted in one student being detained. Two students also reported overhearing conversations about other students potentially threatening to bring weapons to school.

Officials released the following statement, which can be read in full below: