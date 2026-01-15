E.C. Glass High School closed Thursday over potential threat and LPD investigation, according to officials

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools announced Wednesday that E.C. Glass High School would be closed out of an abundance of caution after investigators and law enforcement were made aware of a threat made involving an external contractor working on E.C. Glass Grounds.
School officials also said that there were two separate and unrelated physical altercations that occurred on school grounds. One of the instances resulted in one student being detained. Two students also reported overhearing conversations about other students potentially threatening to bring weapons to school.
Officials released the following statement, which can be read in full below:
At Lynchburg City Schools, we value safety, transparency, and open communication with our families. We would like to inform you about incidents that occurred today at E. C. Glass High School.
Members of the E. C. Glass community may have noticed an increased law enforcement presence on campus today. Early this morning, LCS administrators were made aware of a threat made involving an external contractor working on the E. C. Glass grounds. Out of an abundance of caution, Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) officers were deployed to the area to monitor the campus in response to this threat.
Separately, there were two unrelated physical altercations, resulting in one student being detained by LPD. This afternoon, two students reported overhearing separate conversations about other students potentially threatening to bring weapons to school.
LPD officers remained on campus throughout the day to provide support. LCS administrators and staff are currently working with LPD officers to conduct Department of Criminal Justice Services Threat Assessment protocols for each of these incidents.
Out of an abundance of caution, E. C. Glass students will not attend school tomorrow, Jan. 15.
As an additional safety precaution, LPD will search the building during the closure.
The basketball games against Heritage High School originally scheduled for tomorrow, Jan. 15, will be postponed to a later date.
As a reminder, Lynchburg City Schools maintains high expectations for student behavior and takes appropriate disciplinary action in response to any student conduct violations outlined in School Board Policy JFC. We ask all parents and guardians to speak with their children about the importance of appropriate conduct in school.
We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we strive to keep our school communities safe and our families informed.Lynchburg City Schools