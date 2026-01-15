Beloved Blacksburg Restaurant Substation II Returns After Two-Year Hiatus

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A beloved Blacksburg sandwich shop made its highly anticipated return this week, as Substation II reopened its doors after a two-year closure, drawing crowds of eager customers and bringing back cherished memories for the Virginia Tech community.

The soft opening featured a special guest – former owner Hamid LaPuasa, who had the honor of cutting the first sub at the new location. LaPuasa, who owned and operated the restaurant for 37 years until his retirement in 2023, was greeted with warm welcomes from longtime customers.

“I feel very honored for them to ask me to come and slice the first subs,” LaPuasa said. “It was great to see the old customers and hug. You know we haven’t seen each other for 2 or 3 years.”

A Legacy of Service

From 1986 to 2023, Substation II and LaPuasa were fixtures in the Blacksburg community, particularly among Virginia Tech students. The restaurant’s location near campus made it a popular spot for generations of college students.

“Hamid was so much of a tradition. He was what made Substation there,” said Hayden Alls, a Blacksburg resident and lifelong customer.

When LaPuasa announced his retirement in 2023, the community’s response was overwhelming. “People were wrapped outside the door all day long for two weeks and they wanted to come by and say goodbye,” Alls recalled.

New Chapter, Same Spirit

The new management recognizes the importance of maintaining the legacy LaPuasa built over nearly four decades. Ryan Corbett, the area operator, acknowledged the high standards they need to meet.

“Hamid was one of the most successful franchisees Substation II ever had,” Corbett said. “His special leadership kind of really built the brand here, and we hope to continue that tradition.”

Community Response

The soft opening drew significant crowds, demonstrating the community’s enthusiasm for the restaurant’s return. Virginia Tech senior Jonah Middleton sees the reopening as an opportunity for both current students and alumni to create new memories while honoring the past.

“Now to have this being open, I think it would be cool for students to kind of relive memories, alumni to come back, relive memories that they had here,” Middleton said.

LaPuasa himself emphasized the special relationship between the restaurant and the university community: “This is the reason we’re here because Virginia Tech. Without Virginia Tech, no Substation in Blacksburg.”

Looking Ahead

While customers can already visit the new location for their favorite sandwiches, the official grand opening celebration is expected in the coming weeks. The reopening marks not just the return of a beloved eatery, but the continuation of a Blacksburg tradition that spans generations of Virginia Tech students and local residents.