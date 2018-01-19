Paula Deen returns to television with 'Positively Paula' show

Chef Paula Deen signs books at the KitchenAid Culinary Demonstrations during the 2015 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for SOBEWFF)

Paula Deen is back on TV.

The food personality is now hosting "Positively Paula," which airs on cable's RFD-TV, as well as in syndication.

The show is filmed primarily at her home in Savannah, Georgia, and features Deen talking food and trying out new recipes, including vegan fare, courtesy of her daughter-in-law.

The show continues a media comeback for Deen, who lost deals with Food Network and other companies in 2013 after admitting in a legal deposition that she used a racial slur disparaging to African-Americans.

Click here to find out if you receive RFD-TV. Deen's show will also be available on Roku.

