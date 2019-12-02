An officer’s good will to help a family in need, has sparked an outpouring of support across the New River Valley, especially in Giles County.

Last week, 10 News featured the effort of Sergeant Danny Ratcliffe of the Pearisburg Police Department to raise money and donations for a family in need.

Ratcliffe took to Facebook asking for the community’s help after he responded to a call where he met a single mom and her six children. Despite doing the best she could, Ratcliffe says she was struggling. This story online as well as his original post has been shared hundreds of times.

Ratcliffe told 10 News he collected over $1,000 in two days from generous community members, plus gift cards and $500 worth of groceries. The response has been so great, the Pearisburg Police department posted on it’s Facebook page are now looking for more families they can help this holiday.

Contact the Pearisburg Police Department for suggestions.