Tasty Tuesday: Rocky Mount Burger Company

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Whether it’s burgers, wings, salad, loaded fries, craft beer, whiskey, wine or music, Rocky Mount Burger Company has it all.

The music vibe is big, thanks to them being directly across from the Harvester. Your eyes, however, will likely be bigger than your stomach. This isn’t the kind of place you can go to once. There’s just too much to choose from, but owner, Bryan Hochstein, suggests starting out with a craft burger.

“We have some great craft burgers in the sense of like a PB&J, which is pimento cheese, bacon and jalapeños.”

Tuesday night is the night to be there, if you’re into burgers. Hochstein says, “All of our burgers are five dollars. It doesn’t matter which burger you get.”

Once you polish off a burger, General Manager, Jennifer Magill, says to go for something bigger.

“Our loaded fries, but we put buffalo sauce and our shredded chicken on top. It’s a full meal. You don’t need anything else with it.”

And if you’re looking for something a little different, try heading upstairs. Magill and Hochstein showed us their whiskey barrel room, which has been converted into a speakeasy atmosphere.

This is where they either have a beer club, wine club or whiskey club night once a month. You can also have a private party up there too!

They have specials each night, so if you’re not into burgers - try going Wednesday night for $0.50 wings. Maybe take the kids on Saturday, when they can eat for free up until 4 p.m.