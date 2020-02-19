Virginia Pug finalist for “Best in show competition", featured on Today Show

A Virginia pug is getting her mug on national tv!

Dixie the pug loves to coordinate outfits with her human owner, Rusty Foster of Leesburg, Virginia. When not posing for photos, you can catch her eyeing the pizza box!

They're finalists in the today show "Best in show Competition."

Dixie is one of 6 finalists chosen from thousands of entries across the country.

She was rescued 10-years ago from a puppy mill.

Dixie is the adviser for her dad’s company, Bow Tie Strategies, and is in charge of the theme of their annual Christmas card!

“What the Today Show really liked was our annual Christmas card that we’ve been doing for 7 years now,” Foster said. “We have different themes, costumes and at a different location ever year.”

The winner will be announced live Wednesday morning on the Today Show.

Vote here: https://www.today.com/pets/vote-your-favorite-dog-today-s-best-show-contest-t174185