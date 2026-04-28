New Virginia law helps animal shelters connect with veterinarians amid national shortage

A new Virginia law is making it easier for animal shelters to find available licensed veterinarians — and local shelters say the change could have a significant impact on animal care.

The law, HB 1287, is designed to streamline how shelters locate licensed veterinarians, helping animals get care faster when they need it. When obtaining or renewing their license, veterinarians have the option to opt-in to be put on a shared database, allowing shelters and animal control to quickly find available providers and coordinate care for animals in need.

It comes at a time when veterinary shortages are straining shelters across the country.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture identified more than 240 rural areas across 46 states dealing with veterinary shortages — the highest number ever recorded. On the list: Floyd, Franklin, Patrick, Craig, or Roanoke County.

Shelters feel the strain

Julie Rickmond, marketing and communications director for the Roanoke Valley SPCA, said the new resource list will help shelters like hers access care they currently have to seek out on their own.

“If they need X-rays, maybe we think they have a broken limb, we have to send them out to another vet in our community,” Rickmond said. “So having these resources in this list, it’s really, really important and I think will only help.”

Even shelters with dedicated veterinary staff say they still rely heavily on outside providers. Rickmond noted that the RVSPCA has a full-time vet and team on staff but still turns to the broader community for around-the-clock care.

“We still have to rely on the other veterinarians in our community because we don’t have the 24/7 care,” she said. “So like with our parvo puppies, we had some at VCA Valley, some at Emergency Veterinary Specialty Services, some at Virginia Tech.”

Claire LeFew, development and communications manager for the Lynchburg Humane Society, said recruiting veterinarians has become a much bigger challenge in recent years.

“Our national vet shortage greatly affects shelters and greatly affects shelter pets,” LeFew said. “We have had to put more time and resources into recruiting vets than we ever had to before.”

LeFew said the shortage is being felt across all types of veterinary practices — not just shelters.

“This really terrible vet shortage that is going on and everyone is feeling it, including regular vet clinics, high-volume spay/neuter clinics — we have a high-volume spay/neuter clinic — and shelters,” she said.

A real-world example

LeFew shared a recent case that illustrates the challenge shelters face without easy access to veterinary specialists.

“We had a dog with a really badly broken leg. We didn’t have the resources or vet time for her surgery, so we outsourced to Peaks View [Animal Hospital] in Lynchburg,” she said. “And this bill will definitely help shelters connect with vets like Peaks View.”

Helping rural areas most

Both shelters say the new law could be especially valuable in rural communities, where veterinary resources are already scarce.

“Having a database like this is super helpful, especially in rural areas with less resources,” LeFew said.

Shelters in Roanoke and Lynchburg say limited access to care can slow down treatment and keep animals in shelters longer. Ultimately, they believe faster access to veterinary services could reduce overcrowding and help more animals find homes sooner.