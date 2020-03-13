Happy Pi Day: Now go get some (discounted!) pie

This Saturday is March 14, also known as Pi Day, honoring the mathematical constant π.

(Do you get it? March 14 = 3/14).

So, how should we celebrate? With some pi(e), of course!

Some businesses are helping you get in on some pies -- both sweet and savory -- with the following deals and discounts. Start planning now!

7-Eleven

Customers can snag a whole pizza for $3.14 through 7Rewards; limit one per customer. You can also order your 'za on 7-Eleven’s 7NOW app. And 7Rewards members who visit participating 7‑Eleven stores on National Pi Day can also purchase a pizza slice for just 50 cents by scanning their app at checkout. Get all the fine print.

Boston Market

Buy a pot pie and a drink and you’ll get another pot pie for free. Here’s the coupon, valid for Saturday only.

Blaze Pizza

This marks the sixth straight year of the company’s Pi Day celebration -- valid at most U.S. and Canada locations. You can get a $3.14 Pi Day deal with your Blaze Pizza app, according to this website. Many reports say you have to wait until 3:14 p.m., which is clever.

Cheddar’s

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is offering a “Pi(e) One, Get One” deal on one of the restaurant’s most signature item, homemade chicken pot pie. On Saturday only, guests who order one in-restaurant or to-go will get a second pie free of-charge to take and bake at home -- no coupon necessary, according to a company spokesperson.

MOD Pizza

With the help of delivery partner Door Dash, MOD is giving out 5,000 free pizzas this Saturday. To get one, spend at least $3.14 on MOD Pizza through the DoorDash app or website and use the code MODPIDAY at checkout. Better hurry! The promo only goes on while supplies last. Details.

Pieology

Pieology is celebrating National Pi Day with an in-store, all-day special “buy one artisan thin pizza, receive one artisan thin pizza for $3.14” deal.

Also, new Pie Life Rewards members can be entered to win free pizza for a year -- just by downloading the Pie Life Rewards app this Saturday. One winner will be chosen per participating Pieology location across the country.

Finally, new and existing Pie Life Rewards members who use the Pie Life Rewards App in-store on Pi Day will also receive $3 off their next visit. That’s valid March 15 through March 31, according to this website.

Marie Callender’s

Although we don’t have one in our local area, if you have friends in California, Nevada or Utah, let them know: the pie chain has a coupon for a free slice of pie on its website.

Now the question that remains is, where will you go first?