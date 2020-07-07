83ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Features

Ringing in No. 80 for Ringo: Celebrate the 80th birthday of iconic Beatles member with this quiz

Ringo Starr turns 80 on Tuesday

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Tags: Ringo Starr, The Beatles, Entertainment, Quiz, music, celebrity birthdays
Ringo Starr turns 80 on Tuesday. Photo by Michael Tullberg
Ringo Starr turns 80 on Tuesday. Photo by Michael Tullberg (Getty Images)

There is an iconic musician who’s celebrating a big birthday on Tuesday, and Ringo is his name-O.

R-I-N-G-O is turning 8-0!

R-I-N-G-O is turning 8-0!

Excuse the mild spoof on the famous nursery rhyme, “Bingo,” but it’s a good way to describe a big day for a member of arguably the world’s most iconic band.

Ringo Starr turns 80 on Tuesday, and what better way to celebrate his life and achievements than by trying your hand at this quiz about the former drummer for “The Beatles,” and solo artist.

It would be an appropriate tribute if you got eight of the 10 questions correct (80% in honor of his 80th birthday), but a perfect score will be one to sing about even more.

Graham Media Group 2020

About the Author: