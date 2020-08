MARTINSVILLE-HENRY CO., Va. – It takes time for this 4-year-old Retriever/Lab mix to open up to new people.

She was found as a stray, but no one has claimed her since she got to the shelter.

Because of this, she struggles to walk on a leash sometimes.

Once she finds the right home, she might feel more comfortable to come out of her shell.

If you are interested, you can learn more about Maggie here.