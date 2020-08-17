Holy guacamole! Avocado needs a loving home

MARTINSVILLE COUNTY, Va. – Just like the trendy brunch toast, this cat needs a little bit of time to warm up to people.

Avocado was rescued from a bad home with her 13 other siblings back in June.

When the 3-month-old cat first arrived at the shelter, she was sickly and skittish but now blossomed into an adorable cat.

Because of her conditions, she can be shy sometimes.

That doesn’t stop her though and she is opening up at her own pace.

If you’re interested in giving Avocado a loving home, you can find her at the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA.