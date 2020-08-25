Photos: Protesters, authorities clash in Wisconsin after video emerges of police shooting unarmed Black man

Protestors have been taking to the streets in another American town Sunday, Monday and into early Tuesday morning after video surfaced of police shooting an unarmed Black man.

Police again have fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, threw bottles and shot fireworks at law enforcement guarding the courthouse.

This time, the town is Kenosha, Wisconsin, which has about 100,000 people and sits just south of Milwaukee.

The city is now trying to quell racial tension after police were caught on camera shooting 29-year-old Jacob Blake in the back multiple times.

Blake was unarmed, apparently, and was directed by police to get into a car before being shot in the back.

Blake has been in serious condition while the officers are now on administrative leave, which is standard protocol, according to the Associated Press.

Witnesses said Blake was trying to break up a fight between two women, the Kenosha News reported.

Upset residents have clashed with police in several nights of protests that resulted in heavy damage throughout town.

The shooting drew condemnation Gov. Tony Evers, who also called out 125 members of the National Guard on Monday after protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear the previous night.

Here are some photos of the aftermath, from Getty Images.

A police armored vehicle patrols an intersection on Aug. 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. This is the second night of rioting after the shooting of Jacob Blake, 29, on Aug. 23. (2020 Getty Images)

A car attempts to drive through a crowd of protesters on Aug. 24, 2020 in Kenosha. (2020 Getty Images)

Demonstrators pose for a photo on Aug. 24, 2020 in Kenosha. (2020 Getty Images)

A man sits on a bike while watching a used car lot burn. (2020 Getty Images)

A boy sits on his father's shoulders while holding a sign on Aug. 24, 2020 in Kenosha. (2020 Getty Images)

Demonstrators throw tear gas back at law enforcement on Aug. 24, 2020 in Kenosha. (2020 Getty Images)

Demonstrators protest in the streets during second night of unrest. Rioting as well as clashes between police and protesters began Sunday night after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back in front of his three children. (2020 Getty Images)

A man stands with a sign on Aug. 24, 2020 in Kenosha. (2020 Getty Images)

A boy raises his fist out of the window during a march. (2020 Getty Images)

Demonstrators chant in front of a burning truck on Aug. 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. This is the second night of rioting after the shooting of Jacob Blake, 29, on Aug. 23. Blake was shot multiple times in the back by Wisconsin police officers after attempting to enter into the driver's side of a vehicle. (2020 Getty Images)

A boy sits on his bike in front of law enforcement at the Kenosha County Courthouse on Aug. 24, 2020. Additional law enforcement were deployed to protect the courthouse. (2020 Getty Images)

A man stands with a sign on Aug. 24, 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. This is the second night of rioting after the shooting of Jacob Blake, 29. (2020 Getty Images)

Water drips from shields as sheriff's officials protect the Kenosha County Courthouse. (2020 Getty Images)

A car attempts to drive through a crowd of protestors. (2020 Getty Images)

Scenes in Kenosha, Wisconsin following unrest that stemmed from an incident in which police shot a Black man multiple times in the back as he entered the driver's side door of a vehicle. (Photo by Scott Olson) (Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson) (Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson) (Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson) (Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson) (Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson) (Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson) (Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson) (Getty Images)

(Photo by Scott Olson) (Getty Images)