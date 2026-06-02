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One displaced, two cats dead following Troutville house fire

10 News Digital Team

Photo of the Troutville house fire on Tuesday. (Copyright 2026 by Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department - All rights reserved.)

TROUTVILLE, Va. – One person is displaced and two cats are dead following a house fire that occurred in Troutville on Tuesday morning, Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department said.

FVFD said they were dispatched to the 200 block of Sunset Hill Lane around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire showing from the rear of a two-story home. They then began an aggressive fire attack.

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Authorities said the fire was brought under control and they were on scene for around three hours.

The fire department said that one person was displaced and two cats died as a result of the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.