Franklin County family credits kindness of strangers for saving their dog

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A local toddler and his family are finally reunited with their tiny pup, thanks to the kindness of strangers and the generosity of the community who stepped up to raise $3,000 to pay for its vet bill after an unexpected illness.

Joshua Boyd is happy after being reunited with his dog, Pocket. (Sarah Boyd)

Sarah and Joshua Body of Franklin County said their puppy, Pocket, became sick with Parvo.

They took Pocket to the Emergency Vet Services of Roanoke for treatment. Pocket’s care came at a $3,000 price tag, but the family was determined to give Pocket the care it needed, especially for their two young children who love the dog dearly.

Sarah said she took to Facebook to reach out for help. A number of people stepped forward, calling the vet to pay what they could. Sarah said the vet clinic gave her the good news.

When they arrived to pick Pocket up, the bill had been paid in full. Sarah was told by the vet that people, some from out of state, and local rescue organizations had donated enough to pay for all expenses.

“If it wasn’t for everybody donating each day and being able to help, Pocket might not be here today. I think the whole community is what helped Pocket live and bring her to my son,” Sarah said.

Her two-year-old son, Joshua, was thrilled to be reunited with his dog. The boy’s father, Joshua, said he will repay the kindness.

“It’s times like these when you see how much others care. We can’t thank everyone enough for making this happen for our little boy,” Joshua said.

The family also says they are very grateful to the veterinarians who worked to save Pocket.