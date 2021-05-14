West Point cadets pay tribute to Lexington native, late Army Capt. Drew Ross

LEXINGTON, Va. – Honoring a local war hero, the actions of West Point cadets are keeping a local Army Captain’s legacy alive.

Army Capt. Andrew Ross, a Green Beret from Lexington, Virginia, served more than seven years in the military.

During his second overseas tour, Ross and two other men were killed in action in November 2018 when their vehicle was hit by an IED. He was serving with 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) in Afghanistan’s Ghazni Province.

Green Beret Army Capt. Andrew Ross was killed November 27, 2018, in an explosion in Afghanistan. (US Army)

He was loved by his men, who chose him as a leader.

“Drew was all about trying to find someone else’s potential,” said Sarah Geisen, his sister, who told us that her brother lived to lift up others. “He wanted to prove to people that they had more within themselves than they realized that they did.”

She said a turning point in her brother’s young military career was at West Point during summer training at Camp Buckner.