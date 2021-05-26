In his final days, boy shared his wish for other children battling life-threatening illness

This story is a part of our "Something Good" series, which is designed to remind you of all the goodness in the world: the moments that can make you smile, feel warm inside and applaud humanity.

Ethan was a typical 12-year-old boy: He loved video games, Legos and his dog, who is named Lego. That was, until he was diagnosed on July 30, 2020, with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma.

There were tears, although courage immediately followed.

Ethan told everyone: “I’m going to do everything I can to fight this.”

Amid his battle, there was one way Ethan was able to hear from countless people who care, and it’s something he wanted others to know about. He wore a Caring Band -- a bracelet that connects to a free app that allowed him to get messages from people near and far.

The device was four years in the making, prior to Ethan’s battle.

Charley Donaldson, CEO and co-founder of Caring Band, a Woodlands, Texas, company, came up with the idea after his wife watched her mother battle cancer in 2016. She wanted her mom to know all the times she was thinking of her.

That desire is what led to the Caring Band.

“It’s a Bluetooth-connected wearable that connects to any smartphone, and as long as you have the Caring Band app, any time you receive an encouraging message on the app, that bracelet will pulse and light up, and let you know somebody is thinking about you at that very moment,” Donaldson said.

