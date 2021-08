GALAX, Va. – Meet the dog who’s 1-1 against Rocky Balboa.

Apollo, a 4-year-old pup believed to be a hound-boxer mix is at the Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter waiting for a new home.

Staff at the shelter describe him as a sweet boy who’s good with other dogs; however, he would be best for a family without livestock because he likes to chase chickens.

Click here to learn more about him and how you can adopt this adorable pup.