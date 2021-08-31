Cloudy icon
76º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Features

Kemper has been searching for you his whole life

This guy is at the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA

Kamryn Buza, WSLS 10

Tags: Clear the Shelters, Martinsville-Henry County SPCA
Kemper
Kemper (Martinsville-Henry County SPCA)

7-year-old lab-retriever mix Kemper was adopted as a puppy back in 2015 and is still looking for a place to call home.

If you need a cuddly friend, this handsome dog with golden fur is your go-to. The staff at the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA describe Kemper as an absolute sweetheart; however, he prefers to be around other low-energy dogs, or just in his owner’s loving company.

Staff did mention that he does not do well around unaltered males.

To learn more about Kemper and how you can adopt him, follow this link.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.