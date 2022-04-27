Forget a limo for prom. Here’s a chance to win a ride in the Wienermobile for your big night.

Prom is right around the corner, and for many, outfits have already been bought and transportation in a limousine or something else is all set and booked.

But for those who still haven’t reserved a ride to prom, Oscar Meyer is offering an opportunity to REALLY stand out upon arrival to the big event.

Until May 3, students ages 17 and older can enter a contest to win a ride to prom in Oscar Meyer’s famous “Wienermobile,” a vehicle shaped like a hot dog on a bun.

Three winners will be chosen, and each of those winners can bring along three friends for the ride.

To enter the contest, participants are asked to create an original video explaining why they should be chosen to have the Wienermobile take them to prom. They also have to include when the prom is taking place, and what city and state it will be held in.

The video then has to be posted to TikTok or Instagram with the hashtag #OscarTakeMeToProm.

Videos have to be less than 60 seconds in length, and profiles will have to be set to Public, so Oscar Meyer can see the post.

The rides will take place one to four weeks after the contest ends.

There is a limit of one entry per person, and entries posted to both TikTok and Instagram will count as one entry.

No doubt, it presents a unique opportunity for students to show up to prom in something different, while all other classmates are coming in “boring” limousines!