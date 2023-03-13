New scooters ride into downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Whether you love them or hate them, if you’ve been in downtown Roanoke you’ve seen plenty of electric scooters.

Lime, one of the city’s scooter suppliers, has chosen not to renew its permit.

To fill the void, the city reached an agreement with a new supplier called Spin.

10 News spoke with Chris Chittum, the assistant city manager, to get his opinion on the change.

“They have become kind of normal as a mobility option, and so they aren’t such a novelty, and they are becoming more normal,” said Chittum. “I think that some of the message is some of the vendors may come and go, but the mobility option, the scoots for rent has been with us for a while, and looks like it’s going to hang around for a while.”

Chittum adds the total number of scooters in the city is based on the weather, meaning more in the warmer months, and less when it’s cold.