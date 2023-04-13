🔒 Half off VIP tickets for TacoRitas!, just for WSLS Insiders

Like tacos? How about margaritas? Well, it’s your lucky day.

TacoRitas! is a festival coming to Roanoke on May 7 from noon to 5 p.m. at Elmwood Park, and WSLS is partnering up with Berglund Center to get you in as a VIP — for half the price.

VIP tickets include: one-hour early access, a special edition shot glass, a swag bag, 3 tacos, a wristband for margarita drink tastings (up to 5 drinks), 1 margarita of your choice, and an unlimited chips and salsa bar.

Normally, this all-inclusive experience would cost $50. But for Insiders, it’s only $25. Yep, you read that right.

