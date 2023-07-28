VIDEO: Tornado roars through Michigan town, causing tragic damage

It all seemed like a normal day in a northern Michigan town, until Mother Nature came in and changed everything.

This happened in 2022 and is part of a series where we are looking back at most-watched viral videos.

The video had more than 178,000 views at the time this story was published.

The footage shows a tornado forming in the sky over Gaylord, Michigan, a town more than three hours north of Detroit in the northern portion of the state’s Lower Peninsula.

The tornado then forms and strikes a portion of the town, causing debris to fly everywhere.

