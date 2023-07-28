85º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Features

VIDEO: Tornado roars through Michigan town, causing tragic damage

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Tags: Video, Michigan, Weather, Climate, Climate Change
A tornado forms over Gaylord, Michigan in 2022. (via WDIV)

It all seemed like a normal day in a northern Michigan town, until Mother Nature came in and changed everything.

This happened in 2022 and is part of a series where we are looking back at most-watched viral videos.

The video had more than 178,000 views at the time this story was published.

The footage shows a tornado forming in the sky over Gaylord, Michigan, a town more than three hours north of Detroit in the northern portion of the state’s Lower Peninsula.

The tornado then forms and strikes a portion of the town, causing debris to fly everywhere.

Watch the video above to see the how the town was affected.

Graham Media Group 2023

About the Author:

Keith is a member of Graham Media Group's Digital Content Team, which produces content for all the company's news websites.

email