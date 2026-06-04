How Virginia Fresh Match doubles SNAP benefits for more access to fruits and vegetables

As families across Virginia look for ways to stretch their grocery budgets, one statewide program is helping SNAP and SUN Bucks recipients afford more fresh fruits and vegetables while supporting local farmers.

Virginia Fresh Match, a network of more than 150 farmers markets, farm stands, grocery stores and mobile markets across the state, doubles the value of SNAP and SUN Bucks benefits spent on produce.

The program comes as many families continue to struggle with food costs year-round.

According to a survey conducted by No Kid Hungry Virginia, families said they want to buy more fresh fruits and vegetables, better cuts of meat and less processed food, but often face financial barriers.

“Families said they want to be eating more fresh fruits and vegetables. They want to be eating better cuts of meat. They want to be eating less processed food. They want to be shopping organic at the farmer’s market,” said Sarah Steely, director of No Kid Hungry Virginia.

Virginia Fresh Match aims to make those healthier options more accessible.

“It increases your purchasing power, and it maybe puts some of those fruits and vegetables that you maybe might not otherwise be open to trying — some new things — within reach,” said Jess McClelland, communications manager for Virginia Fresh Match. “It’s not as challenging of a choice. And it makes it just a little bit more affordable and accessible to eat really nutritious, delicious foods.”

The program can be used at participating locations throughout the Roanoke region, including the Roanoke Co+op, Market on Melrose, Grandin Village Farmers Market and Lick Run Farm Stand.

At farmers markets, shoppers can receive a dollar-for-dollar match on produce purchases. For example, someone who spends $10 in SNAP or SUN Bucks benefits receives an additional $10 to spend on fruits and vegetables.

At participating grocery stores, farm stands and mobile markets, customers receive 50% off eligible produce purchases when using SNAP or SUN Bucks benefits.

Virginia Fresh Match says the program benefits both families and local agriculture.

“Having that extra customer base, every sale helps,” McClelland said. “It’s really tough out here for farmers right now. There’s rising costs for everything from food to fertilizer.”

According to Virginia Fresh Match, more than 1,100 local farmers earned income through the program in 2025.

The organization also reported a record year in 2025, with more than $2.2 million in SNAP and nutrition incentives redeemed at participating locations — a 15% increase from 2024.

Using economic multiplier estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Virginia Fresh Match estimates the program generated more than $4.1 million in economic activity for local communities last year, many of them in rural and underserved areas where access to fresh food can be limited.

Over the past five years, the program says it has provided the equivalent of more than 2 million meals, averaging more than 7,700 meals per week.

SNAP remains the nation’s largest anti-hunger program, with about 10% of Virginians relying on benefits to help meet their food needs, according to the Food Research and Action Center.

“Our goal is to make it more affordable for families to afford fresh fruits and vegetables, and to put really nutritious, delicious local food on the table,” McClelland said.

More Information

Virginia Fresh Match: VirginiaFreshMatch.org

Virginia SUN Bucks: VirginiaSunBucks.com

Feeding Southwest Virginia Mobile Marketplace: FeedingSWVA.org

Need help finding a location? Email info@virginiafreshmatch.org with your ZIP code.

Here are some places in the area that partner with Virginia Fresh Match:

BLUE RIDGE REGION

Blacksburg Farmers Market

Address: 108 W. Roanoke St., Blacksburg

Hours:

April-October: Wednesdays 2-6 p.m. & Saturdays 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

November-December: Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

January-March: Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Downtown Roanoke City Market

Address: 213 Market St., Roanoke

Hours: Daily, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feeding Southwest Virginia Mobile Marketplace

Address: Various locations

Hours: Vary by location. Check schedule online.

Eats Natural Foods

Address: 708 N. Main St. #A, Blacksburg

Hours:

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Floyd Farmers Market

Address: 203 S. Locust St., Floyd

Hours:

December-April: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

April-December: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Forest Farmers Market

Address: 15583 Forest Rd., Forest

Hours: April-October Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon

Glade Road Growing Farm

Address: 2351 Glade Rd., Blacksburg

Hours:

Online market open daily

Orders placed by noon available next day by 8 a.m.

Local delivery Tuesdays and Fridays in Blacksburg

Grandin Village Farmers Market

Address: 2080 Westover Ave. SW, Roanoke

Hours:

April-November: Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon

December-March: Third Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

LEAP Community Store

Address: 1027 Patterson Ave. SW, Roanoke

Hours:

Tuesday: 3-6 p.m.

Wednesday-Friday: Noon-7 p.m.

Lick Run Farmstand

Address: 1626 10th St., Roanoke

Hours: Fourth Friday of each month, April-October, 5-7 p.m.

Lynchburg Community Farmers Market

Address: 1219 Main St., Lynchburg

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lynchburg Grows

Address: 1339 Englewood St., Lynchburg

Hours:

Farm Store Thursdays: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Weekly vegetable shares available March-November

Market on Melrose

Address: 2502 Melrose Ave. NW, Roanoke

Hours: Daily, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

Martin’s Ponderosa Farmstand

Address: 6927 Snow Creek Rd., Penhook

Hours: Wednesday-Friday, 1-5 p.m.

Redwood Community Farmers Market

Address: 3421 Old Franklin Turnpike, Glade Hill

Hours:

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday: 1-4 p.m.

West End Farmers Market

Address: 1027 Patterson Ave. SW, Roanoke

Hours: Tuesdays, 3-6 p.m.

Roanoke Co+op Grandin

Address: 1319 Grandin Rd. SW, Roanoke

Hours: Daily, 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Roanoke Co+op Market Square

Address: 1 Market Square SE, Unit 115, Roanoke

Hours:

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Salem Farmers Market

Address: 3 E. Main St., Salem

Hours:

January-March: Saturdays 10 a.m.-noon

April-December: Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon

June-September: Wednesdays 3-6 p.m.

Bedford Farmers Market

Address: 220 W. Washington St., Bedford

Hours: May-October Fridays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Dorothy Cundiff Rocky Mount Farmers Market

Address: 435 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

Hours:

April-December: Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

June-September: Tuesdays 3-7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

Abingdon Farmers Market

Address: 100 Remsburg Dr., Abingdon

Hours:

January-March: First and third Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon

April-October: Tuesdays 3-6 p.m. & Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon

November-December: Saturdays 10 a.m.-noon

Marion Regional Farmers Market

Address: Corner of E. Cherry St. and S. Chestnut St., Marion

Hours:

May-October: Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon

January-April: Second Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Independence Farmers Market

Address: 100 E. Main St., Independence

Hours:

May-Oct. 9: Fridays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Fourth Friday monthly: 3-7 p.m.

Online ordering available year-round

Galax Farmers Market

Address: 206 N. Main St., Galax

Hours:

May-October: Thursdays 3-7 p.m.

Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Bland County Farmers Market

Address: 591 Main St., Bland

Hours: May-October Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon

Feeding Southwest Virginia Mobile Marketplace

Address: Multiple Southwest Virginia locations

Hours: Vary by location

Town of Hillsville Farmers Market

Address: 540 Pine St., Hillsville

Hours: May-October Thursdays, 3-7 p.m.

Norton Friends and Farmers Market

Address: 115 8th St. SW, Norton

Hours: June-September Tuesdays, 4-6 p.m.

Wytheville Farmers Market

Address: 10 W. Spring St., Wytheville

Hours:

May-October: Saturdays 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

November-April: Second and fourth Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon

Henry’s Produce & Market

Address: 209 Duff Patt Highway, Duffield

Hours: Daily, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

SOUTHSIDE VIRGINIA

Pamplin Community Farmers Market

Address: 126 Main St., Pamplin

Hours: Vary seasonally. Check website.

Junction City Farm

Address: 7384 Hungarytown Rd., Blackstone

Hours: Farm share pickup Tuesdays and Thursdays

Junction City Farm at Blackstone Farmers Market

Address: 103 N. Main St., Blackstone

Hours: May-November Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon

Halifax Farmers Market

Address: 209 S. Main St., Halifax

Hours: March-December Saturdays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

South Boston Farmers Market

Address: 300 Broad St., South Boston

Hours:

March-December: Saturdays 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

May-September: Wednesdays 3-7 p.m.

Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market

Address: 65 W. Main St., Martinsville

Hours: