How Virginia Fresh Match doubles SNAP benefits for more access to fruits and vegetables

As families across Virginia look for ways to stretch their grocery budgets, one statewide program is helping SNAP and SUN Bucks recipients afford more fresh fruits and vegetables while supporting local farmers.
Virginia Fresh Match, a network of more than 150 farmers markets, farm stands, grocery stores and mobile markets across the state, doubles the value of SNAP and SUN Bucks benefits spent on produce.
The program comes as many families continue to struggle with food costs year-round.
According to a survey conducted by No Kid Hungry Virginia, families said they want to buy more fresh fruits and vegetables, better cuts of meat and less processed food, but often face financial barriers.
“Families said they want to be eating more fresh fruits and vegetables. They want to be eating better cuts of meat. They want to be eating less processed food. They want to be shopping organic at the farmer’s market,” said Sarah Steely, director of No Kid Hungry Virginia.
Virginia Fresh Match aims to make those healthier options more accessible.
“It increases your purchasing power, and it maybe puts some of those fruits and vegetables that you maybe might not otherwise be open to trying — some new things — within reach,” said Jess McClelland, communications manager for Virginia Fresh Match. “It’s not as challenging of a choice. And it makes it just a little bit more affordable and accessible to eat really nutritious, delicious foods.”
The program can be used at participating locations throughout the Roanoke region, including the Roanoke Co+op, Market on Melrose, Grandin Village Farmers Market and Lick Run Farm Stand.
At farmers markets, shoppers can receive a dollar-for-dollar match on produce purchases. For example, someone who spends $10 in SNAP or SUN Bucks benefits receives an additional $10 to spend on fruits and vegetables.
At participating grocery stores, farm stands and mobile markets, customers receive 50% off eligible produce purchases when using SNAP or SUN Bucks benefits.
Virginia Fresh Match says the program benefits both families and local agriculture.
“Having that extra customer base, every sale helps,” McClelland said. “It’s really tough out here for farmers right now. There’s rising costs for everything from food to fertilizer.”
According to Virginia Fresh Match, more than 1,100 local farmers earned income through the program in 2025.
The organization also reported a record year in 2025, with more than $2.2 million in SNAP and nutrition incentives redeemed at participating locations — a 15% increase from 2024.
Using economic multiplier estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Virginia Fresh Match estimates the program generated more than $4.1 million in economic activity for local communities last year, many of them in rural and underserved areas where access to fresh food can be limited.
Over the past five years, the program says it has provided the equivalent of more than 2 million meals, averaging more than 7,700 meals per week.
SNAP remains the nation’s largest anti-hunger program, with about 10% of Virginians relying on benefits to help meet their food needs, according to the Food Research and Action Center.
“Our goal is to make it more affordable for families to afford fresh fruits and vegetables, and to put really nutritious, delicious local food on the table,” McClelland said.
More Information
- Virginia Fresh Match: VirginiaFreshMatch.org
- Virginia SUN Bucks: VirginiaSunBucks.com
- Feeding Southwest Virginia Mobile Marketplace: FeedingSWVA.org
- Need help finding a location? Email info@virginiafreshmatch.org with your ZIP code.
Here are some places in the area that partner with Virginia Fresh Match:
BLUE RIDGE REGION
Blacksburg Farmers Market
Address: 108 W. Roanoke St., Blacksburg
Hours:
- April-October: Wednesdays 2-6 p.m. & Saturdays 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- November-December: Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- January-March: Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Downtown Roanoke City Market
Address: 213 Market St., Roanoke
Hours: Daily, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feeding Southwest Virginia Mobile Marketplace
Address: Various locations
Hours: Vary by location. Check schedule online.
Eats Natural Foods
Address: 708 N. Main St. #A, Blacksburg
Hours:
- Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Floyd Farmers Market
Address: 203 S. Locust St., Floyd
Hours:
- December-April: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- April-December: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Forest Farmers Market
Address: 15583 Forest Rd., Forest
Hours: April-October Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon
Glade Road Growing Farm
Address: 2351 Glade Rd., Blacksburg
Hours:
- Online market open daily
- Orders placed by noon available next day by 8 a.m.
- Local delivery Tuesdays and Fridays in Blacksburg
Grandin Village Farmers Market
Address: 2080 Westover Ave. SW, Roanoke
Hours:
- April-November: Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon
- December-March: Third Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
LEAP Community Store
Address: 1027 Patterson Ave. SW, Roanoke
Hours:
- Tuesday: 3-6 p.m.
- Wednesday-Friday: Noon-7 p.m.
Lick Run Farmstand
Address: 1626 10th St., Roanoke
Hours: Fourth Friday of each month, April-October, 5-7 p.m.
Lynchburg Community Farmers Market
Address: 1219 Main St., Lynchburg
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
Lynchburg Grows
Address: 1339 Englewood St., Lynchburg
Hours:
- Farm Store Thursdays: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Weekly vegetable shares available March-November
Market on Melrose
Address: 2502 Melrose Ave. NW, Roanoke
Hours: Daily, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
Martin’s Ponderosa Farmstand
Address: 6927 Snow Creek Rd., Penhook
Hours: Wednesday-Friday, 1-5 p.m.
Redwood Community Farmers Market
Address: 3421 Old Franklin Turnpike, Glade Hill
Hours:
- Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-4 p.m.
West End Farmers Market
Address: 1027 Patterson Ave. SW, Roanoke
Hours: Tuesdays, 3-6 p.m.
Roanoke Co+op Grandin
Address: 1319 Grandin Rd. SW, Roanoke
Hours: Daily, 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
Roanoke Co+op Market Square
Address: 1 Market Square SE, Unit 115, Roanoke
Hours:
- Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Salem Farmers Market
Address: 3 E. Main St., Salem
Hours:
- January-March: Saturdays 10 a.m.-noon
- April-December: Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon
- June-September: Wednesdays 3-6 p.m.
Bedford Farmers Market
Address: 220 W. Washington St., Bedford
Hours: May-October Fridays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Dorothy Cundiff Rocky Mount Farmers Market
Address: 435 Franklin St., Rocky Mount
Hours:
- April-December: Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- June-September: Tuesdays 3-7 p.m.
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
Abingdon Farmers Market
Address: 100 Remsburg Dr., Abingdon
Hours:
- January-March: First and third Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon
- April-October: Tuesdays 3-6 p.m. & Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon
- November-December: Saturdays 10 a.m.-noon
Marion Regional Farmers Market
Address: Corner of E. Cherry St. and S. Chestnut St., Marion
Hours:
- May-October: Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon
- January-April: Second Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon
Independence Farmers Market
Address: 100 E. Main St., Independence
Hours:
- May-Oct. 9: Fridays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Fourth Friday monthly: 3-7 p.m.
- Online ordering available year-round
Galax Farmers Market
Address: 206 N. Main St., Galax
Hours:
- May-October: Thursdays 3-7 p.m.
- Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Bland County Farmers Market
Address: 591 Main St., Bland
Hours: May-October Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon
Feeding Southwest Virginia Mobile Marketplace
Address: Multiple Southwest Virginia locations
Hours: Vary by location
Town of Hillsville Farmers Market
Address: 540 Pine St., Hillsville
Hours: May-October Thursdays, 3-7 p.m.
Norton Friends and Farmers Market
Address: 115 8th St. SW, Norton
Hours: June-September Tuesdays, 4-6 p.m.
Wytheville Farmers Market
Address: 10 W. Spring St., Wytheville
Hours:
- May-October: Saturdays 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
- November-April: Second and fourth Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon
Henry’s Produce & Market
Address: 209 Duff Patt Highway, Duffield
Hours: Daily, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
SOUTHSIDE VIRGINIA
Pamplin Community Farmers Market
Address: 126 Main St., Pamplin
Hours: Vary seasonally. Check website.
Junction City Farm
Address: 7384 Hungarytown Rd., Blackstone
Hours: Farm share pickup Tuesdays and Thursdays
Junction City Farm at Blackstone Farmers Market
Address: 103 N. Main St., Blackstone
Hours: May-November Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon
Halifax Farmers Market
Address: 209 S. Main St., Halifax
Hours: March-December Saturdays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
South Boston Farmers Market
Address: 300 Broad St., South Boston
Hours:
- March-December: Saturdays 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
- May-September: Wednesdays 3-7 p.m.
Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market
Address: 65 W. Main St., Martinsville
Hours:
- May-November: Saturdays 8 a.m.-noon
- July-September: Wednesdays 8 a.m.-noon