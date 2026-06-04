Man arrested after investigation into alleged assault and battery, shooting incident in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had arrested and charged a man following a shooting investigation.

According to officials, deputies responded to the 100 block of Bunker Hill Mill Road for the report of an altercation between two men Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. The caller reported that one of the men produced a gun and fired it at the other man and fled.

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Upon arrival, deputies determined that Christopher Andrew “Drew” Tolley, a 32-year-old from Lexington, allegedly assaulted and battered the victim before producing a gun and firing it.

Investigators obtained and executed a search warrant for the crime scene, utilized a Leica 3D laser scanner, conducted a bullet trajectory investigation, and collected forensic evidence.

According to RCOSO, Leica 3D laser scanning technology allows investigators to create a “forensic digital twin” of a crime scene by capturing millions of spatial data points along with high-definition imagery.

While the crime scene investigation was underway, deputies began to work to locate Tolley. The investigation led deputies to believe he was in Augusta County.

Through a coordinated effort with the Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office, Tolley was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following:

Assault and Battery

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Discharging a Firearm at or Within an Occupied Dwelling

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

“This kind of violence has no place in Rockbridge County. When someone chooses to bring a firearm into a dispute, they’re putting lives at risk, and we’re going to respond quickly and hold them accountable. I’m proud of the work our deputies and investigators did on this case and the strong partnership we have with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. That teamwork allowed us to locate and take this individual into custody safely and without further incident,” Sheriff Tony McFaddin said.

Tolley is currently being held without bond, and the investigation remains active and ongoing; the sheriff’s office said that additional charges are possible.