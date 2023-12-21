WSLS announces 2025 scholarship for graduating high school seniors

Are you a college-bound, graduating high school senior? Have demonstrated success in academics and sports, including activity competitions, marching band or volunteering?

ROANOKE, Va. – Are you a college-bound, graduating high school senior? Have demonstrated success in academics and sports, including activity competitions, marching band or volunteering?

Well, we want to hear from you for the amazing chance to receive a $2,000 scholarship. We will be awarding scholarships to two qualified students.

The WSLS Scholarship will be awarded in April 2025, and students applying need to have their applications postmarked no later than March 31, 2025.

The WSLS Scholarship, now in its second year, qualifies as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Your tax-deductible contributions will help grow our scholarship program and help more deserving students. If you are interested in contributing and would like more information, please send an email to the scholarship committee at scholarship@wsls.com or click the donation link here.

Application

You can access the application by clicking here.

Please eMail (scholarship@wsls.com) or mail your application to: 821 5th St NE, Roanoke, VA 24016.