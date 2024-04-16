Body camera video shows shots fired in fatal deputy-involved shooting

Videos from a body camera and helicopter depicted what took place moments before a fatal deputy-involved shooting in Florida back in 2020.

It’s a part of a series where we are looking back at viral videos in recent years. The video had more than 31 million views on YouTube at the time this article was published.

Recommended Videos

The video can be viewed by clicking here or on the link below.

A man was pulled over because he wasn’t wearing a seat belt, and then officers in Deland, Florida, discovered that he had a suspended license.

After an officer informed the man that his license was suspended and he needed someone to get his truck, he took off onto an adjacent road to set off a chase that can be seen in the video.

The man eventually pulled into his home and fired a shotgun at Volusia County deputies, which prompted deputies to fire back. The man was struck and died as a result of his injuries.