Watch as grandmother fends off robber with baseball bat

A woman describes how she fended off a robber with a baseball bat.

Grandma power!

That certainly was the case back when a then 65-year-old woman fended off a 300-pound man that attempted a robbery.

A former high school softball player, the woman and grandmother describes how she stopped the robber in his tracks by using a baseball bat.

The woman hit the robber in the head before he ran off and was eventually taken into custody. He was charged with two counts of burglary and drug possession.