A new chapter: BiblioPub is Roanoke’s first bookstore, café and bar under one roof

BiblioPub opened in May, offering community members in the Star City a new place to enjoy a good book and a beverage of their choice.

ROANOKE, Va. – When you’re doing what you love, the rest comes easy. This beautiful truth defines Ellen Seay’s journey, who opened BiblioPub in Roanoke this May. The cafe-bar-bookstore blend is a first of its kind in the Star City, offering community members a chance to unwind with wine (or a coffee, if that’s more their speed), grab a light snack, and get lost in a good book.

“At the end of the day, I just want it to be a safe space. I want anyone to feel like they can come here by themselves, with their friends, and just feel welcome and like they can hang out here.”

Ellen Seay, owner of BiblioPub, hopes her story inspires others to push themselves from their comfort zone and follow their dreams. (Heather Turner of Heather Turner Photography)

Originally from Baltimore, Seay moved to Roanoke about eight years ago to find her true calling. She initially taught special-needs students and English as a Second Language (ESL) courses for adults. While she loved teaching and making a difference, it didn’t quite feel like the right fit.

“Before I got too burned out, I switched to a corporate role, still in the education field,” Seay explained. “I did that for three years, and then I was kind of like, ‘Alright, well, is this all I’m going to do for the next 30 years? Because this is kind of boring and not super fulfilling.’”

She wanted work that would let her tap into her passions while serving her community. Little did she know, she would soon create a world where she could immerse herself in what she loved every day.

“I lived downtown for a long time and loved to go out to restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, etc., but then I kind of found myself feeling like Roanoke lacked another type of community space where it was a bit more low-key, low-pressure, maybe not so loud, maybe not so crowded.”

After researching what the area needed, she was drawn to a concept catering to book lovers and those who prefer a quiet place to grab a bite to eat and sip on a drink of their choice. Inspired by a similar business in Baltimore, she felt it was time to turn the page to a new chapter and open her own shop in the place she now calls home.

With a tenacious spirit and a willingness to step out of her comfort zone, Seay manifested what was once a mere idea into reality. The cozy spot now sits on Campbell Avenue near the old Angels of Assisi building and offers used books, some as low as $5, including titles by local and marginalized authors to highlight unique voices.

Roanoke itself does a great job of highlighting different cultures [and] different communities, and I love that, so I wanted to be a part of that as well. There are so many authors out there that people don’t know about and who are fantastic authors. And I love that people will come into the store and say, ‘Hey, I wrote a book, can we put it on the shelf?’ Ellen Seay, BiblioPub owner

A lot of the books at the BiblioPub are donations and used books from library sales, as Ellen Seay deeply values affordability for her customers. (Heather Turner of Heather Turner Photography)

The BiblioPub offers a variety of light food items, such as pastries, sandwiches and more. (Heather Turner of Heather Turner Photography)

Since the BiblioPub opened in May 2025, Seay has received an outpouring of support from community members who say it’s exactly what the Star City needed. Ivana Sumbundu, a customer-turned-friend, visited shortly after the BiblioPub’s grand opening and has been coming multiple times a week ever since.

“As soon as I first walked in, I immediately got a warm and cozy feeling,” Sumbundu said. “It has that vibe that you can go there and literally spend hours just reading. It just has such an inviting atmosphere that you kind of never want to leave.”

As Sumbundu continues to support the BiblioPub, Seay has, in return, supported Sumbundu’s new business, Vana Verse, which spotlights local authors through meaningful book events. Sumbundu said Seay was open to partnering and letting her host events at the BiblioPub. Additionally, when BiblioPub hosts book signings, Seay lets authors know about Vana Verse, too. Sumbundu said she loves that Seay is a businesswoman willing to support other businesswomen.

On Aug. 16, Ivana Sumbundu, founder of Vana Verse, held an author event at the BiblioPub, featuring Poppy Fitzgerald, who authored "Duress." (Poppy is pictured on the left, Sumbundu on the right) (Courtesy of Ivana Sumbundu)

Ivana Sumbundu prides herself on helping local authors shine and said she is thankful that Ellen Seay is a local woman business owner who supports other local women business owners. (Courtesy of Ivana Sumbundu)

“I love that she was so willing to partner with me in that, and it just felt so special because I feel like I’ve been there for her since her business opened, and she’s been there for me since I started my business,” Sumbundu said.

Sumbundu said Seay has a giving heart like no other.

She is the best ball of energy and light and literally like the sweetest cookie in the package. She is always smiling, and she’s always in a great mood, and you feel like she genuinely wants you there. As a business owner, it’s expected to be respectful to your customers, but she just goes above and beyond to be friendly and to talk to her customers. It’s really refreshing because when I go there, I don’t really see her as like the owner, I see her as more of a friend. Ivana Sumbundu, Vana Verse founder

For Seay, it’s a breath of fresh air to do something she truly loves each day. You know what they say: “If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.”

I love to give back; like teaching, that was what it was for me, and it’s why I enjoyed it. I love to give back to the community, especially when I taught minorities speaking English and when I taught students with disabilities. This kind of goes back to that feeling of, ‘Oh, I’m out here helping people.’ That’s all I really want to do. Being part of something bigger than you know, I may not have felt the same feelings as some of these other marginalized groups, but if I’m able to help provide a space where they can feel comfortable and happy, then that’s what I wanna do, and I’m happy to do it. Ellen Seay

BiblioPub is located at 416 Campbell Ave and is open Wednesday through Sunday at varying times!