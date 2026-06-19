Father’s Day pics: Send your photos to Pin It to celebrate Dad this Father’s Day 💙

Father’s Day is this weekend, and we want to help you show some extra love to the dads and father-figures who mean the world to you!

Whether it’s a throwback or a recent snapshot, now’s your chance to shine a spotlight on your special memories together.

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Submit your favorite photo to Pin It under the “Holidays” channel and select “Father’s Day” as the category. You might even see your picture on TV this Sunday! Don’t forget to add a brief description or share who’s in the photo.

Let’s fill this Father’s Day with heartwarming moments and unforgettable stories. Upload your photo today and let everyone see how much your dad means to you! 📸💙