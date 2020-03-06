Dairy Queen celebrating its 80th anniversary with 80-cent Blizzards
Promotion lasts through March 15
Dairy Queen is celebrating its 80th anniversary and giving you a gift.
The fast-food ice cream shop is offering buy-one-get-one blizzards for just 80 cents. The BOGO deal applies to any of the 15 flavors, including the flavor of the month.
Customers can take advantage of the buy-one-get-one promotion now through March 15.
It’s our 80th Birthday, but you get the gift! BOGO 80¢ BLIZZARD Treats now through March 15th. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/bnVf93LQIE— Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 4, 2020
This story was originally published by our sister station in Houston, KPRC.
