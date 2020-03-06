41ºF

Food

Dairy Queen celebrating its 80th anniversary with 80-cent Blizzards

Promotion lasts through March 15

Brian Edwards, KPRC

(Credit: Dairy Queen)
(Credit: Dairy Queen) ((Credit: Dairy Queen))

Dairy Queen is celebrating its 80th anniversary and giving you a gift.

The fast-food ice cream shop is offering buy-one-get-one blizzards for just 80 cents. The BOGO deal applies to any of the 15 flavors, including the flavor of the month.

Customers can take advantage of the buy-one-get-one promotion now through March 15.

This story was originally published by our sister station in Houston, KPRC.

