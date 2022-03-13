Here’s where you can find tasty deals on pizza and pies for National Pi Day

National Pi Day is a delicious day for mathematicians and pizza lovers alike.

The annual holiday kicks off on Monday, March 14 and celebrates the mathematical constant Pi or π, the ratio of the circumference of any circle to its diameter. The decimal form of pi is approximately 3.14, hence why Pi Day is celebrated each year on 3/14.

But honestly, you don’t have to be a fan of math to enjoy the special day because it’s also a mathematical excuse to get deals on a variety of pies and even pizza.

Here’s a look at some tasty deals in the area that’ll help you celebrate.

7-Eleven

On Monday, the convenience store will be serving up pizza for $3.14 to its Loyalty Members and 7Now Delivery Shoppers. Those interested can get the deal on any large pizza at participating 7-Eleven and Speedway stores.

CiCis

The restaurant is making sure its customers are taking full advantage of the math holiday by charging just $3.14 for an adult buffet on Pi Day. The restaurant will also be offering 2 large, 1-topping pizzas for just $5.99 each.

Domino’s

From now through May 22, customers who order pizza online and then pick it up themselves will be eligible to receive a $3 coupon code. While this deal isn’t exclusive to Pi Day, it’s still something to keep in mind if you’re craving Domino’s on Monday.

Honey Baked Ham

In the mood for apple pie? Well, Honey Baked Ham is offering $3.14 off its Apple Caramel Walnut Pie on Monday. Click here to download the printable coupon that the store says must be printed and brought in the store for the purchase. The code can also be used online.

Kroger

If you plan on hitting up the grocery store come Monday, you’ll wanna know about this deal first. After logging into your account on the Kroger website, you can clip a digital coupon to score an 8″ fruit or pumpkin pie for just $3.14 each when you buy a pie at full price. The coupon expires on Tuesday, March 15.

Marco’s Pizza

Come Monday, customers will be able to buy any large or X-Large pizza and get a medium one-topping pizza for just $3.14 by using promo code PIDAY2022 on its website or mobile app, according to USA Today.

Pizza Inn

Have a sweet tooth? Get a free Chocolate Chip Pizzert when you sign up for Pizza Inn Rewards. The reward will be available 24 hours after you sign up, so make sure to do it ahead of time!

Sbarro

Here’s another deal that’s not designated to Pi Day but we thought we’d share anyway. By joining Slice Society on the chain’s website, you can score a free XL NY slice with the purchase of a beverage after you sign up.

Happy eating!