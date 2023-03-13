Pi Day 2023 restaurant deals in Central, Southwest Virginia

National Pi Day isn’t just a day for math lovers but for anyone looking to snag a yummy deal on pizza and pies.

Pi Day, which kicks off on Tuesday, March 14, celebrates the mathematical constant Pi or π.

But there’s still some room for you to celebrate even if you aren’t a fan of math.

Here’s a look at where you can get a piece of the pie as we celebrate the special day.

7-Eleven

In celebration of Pi Day, saving on pizza will be as easy as pie at 7-Eleven. Starting on Monday, March 13, you can purchase a whole pizza for $3.14.

CiCis

Cicis is giving you a chance to get a slice of the action, too. On Tuesday, March 14, you can get $3.14 off an adult buffet and a kids combo for $3.14. You can also get $3.14 off a large 1-topping pizza.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

And we can’t forget about pot pies. On Pi Day, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will be celebrating the day of math by offering its famous chicken pot pie for just $10.79.

Texas Inn

Texas Inn will also be celebrating the special day with a sweet deal. For just $3.14, you can get a slice of pie at all three Lynchburg locations. And what’s even better is that all pie sales will be donated to Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation in Lynchburg and Harrisonburg Education Foundation in Harrisonburg.

Happy eating!