What does COVID-19 stand for, anyway? A complete coronavirus glossary

Does anyone else feel like we’re in the midst of some pretty unsettling times?

Even if you’re trying to keep a level head about where things stand with the coronavirus pandemic, it’s easy to turn on the TV or open social media and start to feel pretty overwhelmed, pretty quickly.

These days are unprecedented. For some, you can’t go out to eat, you’re now working from home and your kids aren’t even going to school. And when you tune in to hear an announcement from the president and his team, or even your local health department, you want to understand the words that are being thrown around, right?

Right.

In times of grave uncertainty, knowledge is power. And with that, we thought we’d provide the following playbook. Yes, there is some science jargon involved here, but we tried to break it down for you in a way that’s easy to read and digestible.