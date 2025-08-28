Salmonella outbreak tied to recalled eggs has sickened 95 people since January

This undated photo released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, shows a carton of large brown cage free "sunshine/omega-3 golden yolk eggs sourced from Country Eggs, LLC. (FDA via AP)

At least 95 people in more than a dozen states have been sickened since January in an outbreak of salmonella poisoning tied to recalled eggs, federal health officials said Thursday.

Country Eggs LLC, of Lucerne Valley, California, has recalled large, brown cage-free “sunshine yolks” or “omega-3 golden yolks” eggs and production has been suspended. The eggs were sold in cartons bearing the brand names Nagatoshi Produce, Mishuo and Nijiya Markets. The cartons contain the code CA 7695 and sell-by dates of July 1 through Sept. 16.

Recommended Videos

The outbreak has sickened people in at least 14 states, with illnesses beginning between Jan. 7 and July 25, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Eighteen of those who fell ill were hospitalized. It's possible that many more people have been sickened and that eggs were distributed to additional states, the CDC said.

An investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration based on where ill people reported buying or consuming eggs identified Country Eggs LLC, as a common supplier, officials said.

The eggs were sold to grocery stores and food service distributors. Consumers should check their refrigerators for recalled eggs and throw them away or return them to stores for a refund.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever, severe vomiting, dehydration and stomach cramps. Most people who get sick recover within a week. Infections can be severe in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, who may require hospitalization.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.