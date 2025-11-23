Slovenians vote in a referendum on assisted dying for terminally ill patients

A voter casts her ballot at a polling station during the referendum on assisted dying for terminally ill patients, in Domzale, Slovenia, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

LJUBLJANA – Slovenians on Sunday voted in a referendum on a law to allow terminally ill patients to end their lives.

Parliament in the small European Union nation passed the law in July after voters had backed it in a nonbinding referendum last year. Opponents, however, have forced another vote on the divisive issue after collecting more than 40,000 signatures.

The law envisages that mentally competent people, who have no chance of recovery or are facing unbearable pain have the right to assisted dying. This means that patients administer the lethal medication themselves after approval from two doctors and a period of consultation.

The law does not apply to people with mental illnesses.

Backers include the liberal government of Prime Minister Robert Golob. They have argued that the law gives people a chance to die with dignity and decide themselves how and when to end their suffering.

Opponents include conservative groups, some doctors associations and the Catholic church. They say that the law goes against Slovenia's constitution and that the state should work to provide better palliative care instead.

President Natasa Pirc Musar said it is “extremely important” for the citizens to go to the polls and “not only when there are parliamentary or presidential elections.”

“It is right for us as individuals to say what we think about a certain topic,” she said. “It is right for us to tell politicians what we think is right and what we think is wrong.”

The law will be rejected if a majority of people who cast ballots vote against, and they represent at least 20% of the 1.7 million eligible voters. Turnout after four hours was just over 10%, according to the election authorities.

Recent opinion polls in Slovenia have shown more people are in favor of the law than oppose it.

If the law remains in place, Slovenia will join several other EU countries that have already passed similar laws, including neighboring Austria and the Netherlands.