16-year-old Roanoke boy communicated with man who killed him prior to shooting, warrants show

Authorities have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of a Patrick Henry High School student, according to Roanoke police.

ROANOKE, Va. – Search warrants in an investigation into the May 31 shooting that killed 16-year-old Tyler Polumbo state that before the shooting happened, Tyler was in contact with the 20-year-old man who faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with his death.

Authorities arrested 20-year-old Demarcus Glenn on a charge of second-degree murder Tuesday, according to Roanoke police.

Glenn, of Roanoke, was arrested at a home in the 800 block of Pinewood Drive NW without incident.

Authorities say this incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.