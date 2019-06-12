Cloudy icon
75º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

News

16-year-old Roanoke boy communicated with man who killed him prior to shooting, warrants show

Tyler Polumbo was shot, killed May 31

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Virginia, News, Local
Authorities have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of a Patrick Henry High School student, according to Roanoke police. 
Authorities have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of a Patrick Henry High School student, according to Roanoke police. 

ROANOKE, Va. – Search warrants in an investigation into the May 31 shooting that killed 16-year-old Tyler Polumbo state that before the shooting happened, Tyler was in contact with the 20-year-old man who faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with his death.

Authorities arrested 20-year-old Demarcus Glenn on a charge of second-degree murder Tuesday, according to Roanoke police.

Glenn, of Roanoke, was arrested at a home in the 800 block of Pinewood Drive NW without incident.

Authorities say this incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jeff Williamson arrived at WSLS 10 in March 2016.

email

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a digital content producer in July 2018.

email