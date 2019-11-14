Results of probe into Virginia Beach shooting released

Questions still surround the Virginia Beach mass shooting that left 12 dead in May.

An independent firm has released the findings of its 4-month investigation.

Red flags showed up in the killer’s life -- a divorce from his wife, questions with job performance, and in 2018 visiting websites about other shootings.

Investigators say the shooter didn’t display warning signs, only what they’re calling ‘stressors.’

“Retrospectively, we can look at those elements and go this individual is struggling and is potentially on a path to violence but there’s not a point in time where you can say this guy’s going to carry out this act,” said Arnette Heintze

The firm also looked into claims of a toxic work environment within city government but found there was not a systemic problem. They did recommend restructuring the city human resources department, adding a mandatory workplace violence prevention program and updating physical and technical security.