Results of probe into Virginia Beach shooting released

Tags: Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach Shooting, Virginia
File-This June 3, 2019, file photo shows the memorial site on George Mason Dr. honors the victims killed during a mass shooting that took place at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in Virginia Beach, Va. The Virginia Beach shooting was just one of several high-profile mass killings that took place around the country this past summer, leading to widespread calls for new gun laws at the federal level. But President Donald Trump recently poured cold water on prospects for a bipartisan compromise. In the absence of a federal push, Virginias elections have become a key opportunity for gun-control supporters. (L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot via AP, File)

Questions still surround the Virginia Beach mass shooting that left 12 dead in May.

An independent firm has released the findings of its 4-month investigation.

Red flags showed up in the killer’s life -- a divorce from his wife, questions with job performance, and in 2018 visiting websites about other shootings.

Investigators say the shooter didn’t display warning signs, only what they’re calling ‘stressors.’

“Retrospectively, we can look at those elements and go this individual is struggling and is potentially on a path to violence but there’s not a point in time where you can say this guy’s going to carry out this act,” said Arnette Heintze

The firm also looked into claims of a toxic work environment within city government but found there was not a systemic problem. They did recommend restructuring the city human resources department, adding a mandatory workplace violence prevention program and updating physical and technical security.

