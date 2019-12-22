Accident involving at least 63 vehicles shuts down I-64 westbound near Queens Creek Bridge, 35 injured

Virginia State Police responded to a “63 vehicle chain-reaction accident” with 35 reported injuries Sunday morning.

According to WAVY, they received a call at 7:49 a.m. for a crash on I-64 westbound near the Queens Creek Bridge.

Peter Glagola with Riverside Regional Medical Center tweeted that they were treating 35 patients from the wreck.

Glagola stated that:

One person has serious injuries

Five patients have moderate injuries

Nineteen patients have minor injuries

Virginia State Police tells us that the current number involved in the accident is at least 63, with a total of 35 individuals transported. 25 state units are currently assisting with the incident.

Police confirmed several people are injured and two of them have injuries that are considered life-threatening.

The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted that all westbound lanes are closed for the incident. They are rerouting the traffic onto Route 199.