Accident involving at least 63 vehicles shuts down I-64 westbound near Queens Creek Bridge, 35 injured
Virginia State Police responded to a “63 vehicle chain-reaction accident” with 35 reported injuries Sunday morning.
According to WAVY, they received a call at 7:49 a.m. for a crash on I-64 westbound near the Queens Creek Bridge.
Peter Glagola with Riverside Regional Medical Center tweeted that they were treating 35 patients from the wreck.
Glagola stated that:
- One person has serious injuries
- Five patients have moderate injuries
- Nineteen patients have minor injuries
Virginia State Police tells us that the current number involved in the accident is at least 63, with a total of 35 individuals transported. 25 state units are currently assisting with the incident.
Police confirmed several people are injured and two of them have injuries that are considered life-threatening.
The Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted that all westbound lanes are closed for the incident. They are rerouting the traffic onto Route 199.
