Indian teen breaks her own record for longest hair

INDIA – A 17-year-old girl in western India has broken her own Guinness World Record for the “longest hair on a teenager”, earning her the nickname of “Rapunzel.”

With 75-inch-long tresses, Nilanshi Patel has topped her earlier record of 67 inches from 2018.

Nilanshi developed the love for long hair at the tender age of six following a bad haircut experience that made her hair short and rough.

It was after this incident that she decided to grow her hair, as suggested by her mother.

Nilanshi’s mother assists her in maintaining her long hair.

She washes her hair once a week.

It takes up to half an hour for it to dry and as long as an hour to comb.