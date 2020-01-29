44ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

44ºF

News

Old Bay seasoning coming in HOT (sauce)

Though you can’t buy it right now, more is on the way!

Steffen Bøhn

Tags: Old Bay, Food
Old Bay hot sauce
Old Bay hot sauce (McCormick & Company, Inc)

ROANOKE, Va. – Old Bay lovers rejoice! Your favorite seasoning is now a hot sauce.

On Wednesday, Old Bay debuted its first official hot sauce to an excited Internet audience.

Unfortunately, mere hours into its release, the website itself suffered some difficulties due to overwhelming demand after every available item of hot sauce sold out.

Old Bay tweeted that it’s thrilled with fans reaction and are working to resolve this issue through restocking the hot sauce product.

This limited edition sauce is being sold on Oldbay.com and beginning in February will start to be released in Wegmans, Giant and Safeway stores, according to NBC Washington.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.