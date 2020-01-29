Old Bay seasoning coming in HOT (sauce)

ROANOKE, Va. – Old Bay lovers rejoice! Your favorite seasoning is now a hot sauce.

On Wednesday, Old Bay debuted its first official hot sauce to an excited Internet audience.

🔥 #OLDBAYHOTSAUCE IS COMING 🔥 Less than 1 day until you can get your hands on a bottle (or 10) of this LIMITED EDITION product, available on https://t.co/bgVkhHJlOx. Tag someone who NEEDS this. 🌶️ pic.twitter.com/O80iJNmRqH — OLD BAY (@OLDBAYSeasoning) January 28, 2020

Unfortunately, mere hours into its release, the website itself suffered some difficulties due to overwhelming demand after every available item of hot sauce sold out.

Working on it now. Overwhelming response over here 🔥 https://t.co/rpDS0Izxut — OLD BAY (@OLDBAYSeasoning) January 29, 2020

Old Bay tweeted that it’s thrilled with fans reaction and are working to resolve this issue through restocking the hot sauce product.

Your ❤️ for all things OLD BAY may have broken the Internet. 🔥 Thanks for always being ready to try something new. SOLD OUT, but RESTOCKING. Please stay tuned! — OLD BAY (@OLDBAYSeasoning) January 29, 2020

This limited edition sauce is being sold on Oldbay.com and beginning in February will start to be released in Wegmans, Giant and Safeway stores, according to NBC Washington.