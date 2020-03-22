Kroger not accepting returns amid coronavirus pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. – As concern over the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow, Kroger will not be accepting returns as it takes extra measures to keep stores clean.

“We continue to closely monitor the rapidly evolving situation and make decisions that allow us to operate clean, open and stocked stores to serve our customers and support our associates,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “Out of an abundance of caution, we made the decision to temporarily suspend returns to protect the safety of our associates and customers.”

Kroger is taking several preventative measures, according to McGee, including cleaning commonly used areas several times an hour, restocking restrooms with supplies, adding extra hand sanitizer and continuously cleaning shopping cart and basket handles.

According to McGee, employees are working “around the clock” to make sure that stores are stocked and to keep pickup, delivery and shipping services are operational.