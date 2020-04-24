StayHomeAndFoster: National effort underway to find forever homes for shelter pets

Beyond the obvious, there’s a deadly consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic you might not have considered: Overcrowded animal shelters have led to the threat of more pets being euthanized.

Luckily, a national effort is underway to match shelter pets with forever homes.

#StayHomeAndFoster is a national effort created by GreaterGood.org in partnership with NBCUniversal-owned TV stations’ Clear The Shelters™ campaign. The effort provides a simple solution in a time when countless homeless pets are at risk of being euthanized due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many animal shelters are already dealing with a pet increase intake due to puppy and kitten season, and are now forced to shut their doors to the public as stay-at-home orders remain in effect.

Plus, fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak have led to a decrease in adoptions and an increase in pets being surrendered by their families to shelters, according to GreaterGood.org.

Those who are staying at home and practicing social distancing are perfect candidates to foster.

StayHomeAndFoster.org makes it simple by connecting anyone who’s interesting in fostering with animal shelters across the U.S.

Many of the shelters offer foster pet delivery or low contact pet pick up. Fosters are needed for dogs and cats nationwide for 2 – 6 weeks.

Click or tap here to get started.