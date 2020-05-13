Krispy Kreme to honor 2020 seniors with free ‘Graduate Dozen’ doughnuts

Something sweet is coming to 2020 graduates as the coronavirus pandemic as ruined many of their graduation celebration plans.

Krispy Kreme wants to help all high school and college seniors celebrate their accomplishments with free doughnuts on May 19, the company said in a press release.

That Tuesday, any senior can get a free “Graduate Dozen” by showing up to a participating Krispy Kreme location dressed in their graduation cap and gown or any “Class of 2020” shirt, jacket or swag.

Anyone can purchase the special doughnuts which spell out 2020 in three rows between May 18-24.

“We feel for all of the high school and college seniors. We wish they had that moment of walking across the stage and getting their diploma,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme. “We can’t replace that … but we thought we could help them safely have a little fun and enjoy a special ‘Graduate Dozen’ on us. Moms, dads, friends and family can buy this ‘Graduate Dozen’ all week long to honor their favorite graduates, but only seniors can get one for free.”

The ”Graduate Dozen” includes chocolate iced with sprinkles doughnuts, strawberry iced with sprinkles doughnuts, cake batter filled doughnuts and a yellow iced original glazed doughnuts.

The offer is taking place at participating Krispy Kreme locations while supplies last. Click here for more information.