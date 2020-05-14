AAA report suggests pandemic will slow Memorial Day travel, but a rebound is expected

ROANOKE, Va. – A report from AAA suggests that travel for Memorial Day will be down due to the coronavirus pandemic, but AAA says it doesn’t expect that trend to last for long.

For the first time in 20 years, AAA will not be releasing a Memorial Day travel forecast because the accuracy of the data used to compile that report has been undermined by COVID-19.

According to AAA, online bookings have been modestly rising since mid-April, suggesting travelers are starting to feel more comfortable and confident about travel.

The expected rebound in domestic trips is based off of trends AAA anticipated for summer before the pandemic ramped up.

In March, a AAA survey found 90% of the 173 Americans who had summer vacations planned were set to go on US-based vacations. That’s typical of an election year, but AAA says that trend was amplified by COVID-19.