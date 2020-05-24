“I think it’s working well,’ Governor Northam pleased with Virginia Beach opening

Virginia Beach, Va. – Memorial Day weekend is in full swing and Virginians are got outside to enjoy the weather after a week of heavy rain.

Virginia Beach reopened to the public Friday and people have been in the sand all weekend.

Beach ambassadors wore face masks and neon shirts to keep an eye out, reminding people to social distance.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam made a visit to the beach to check on enforcement, making sure people are following the rules, which he said they did.

“This is a great land,” said Northam. “I think it’s working well. This could be a model, not only for the rest of the state, but the rest of the country, how to do it the right way and how to do it safely and responsibly.”