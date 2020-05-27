68ºF

Pizza Hut to give away half a million pizzas to 2020 graduates

Pizza Hut is offering FREE pizza to Class of 2020 graduates (Pizza Hut)
The Class of 2020 may not be able to have a traditional graduation, but they might be able to get a free pizza from Pizza Hut.

Pizza Hut is set to give away a half-million pizzas to graduates.

People can claim a coupon for a free, medium, one-topping pizza after signing up or logging into the Hut Rewards program.

The offer will be available through May 28, or while supplies last, and coupons must be redeemed by June 4. Click here to claim your free pizza coupon. Coupons will be available in the “just for you” section of your Hut Rewards account.

