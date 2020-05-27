Pizza Hut to give away half a million pizzas to 2020 graduates

The Class of 2020 may not be able to have a traditional graduation, but they might be able to get a free pizza from Pizza Hut.

Pizza Hut is set to give away a half-million pizzas to graduates.

Congratulations Class of 2020, you did it! Together with America’s dairy farmers, we want to celebrate all your accomplishments with half a million FREE pizzas. Visit https://t.co/jgwYy9Tsc6 to claim your free medium 1-topping pizza while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/64zaUHawl1 — PizzaHut (@pizzahut) May 22, 2020

People can claim a coupon for a free, medium, one-topping pizza after signing up or logging into the Hut Rewards program.

The offer will be available through May 28, or while supplies last, and coupons must be redeemed by June 4. Click here to claim your free pizza coupon. Coupons will be available in the “just for you” section of your Hut Rewards account.