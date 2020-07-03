Grim Reaper arrives at Jacksonville Beach with coronavirus warning

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A Florida attorney has been stalking beaches across Florida, dressed as the Grim Reaper to protest the lifting of social distancing restrictions.

On Friday, Daniel Uhlfelder, Santa Rosa Beach-based lawyer and Democrat, greeted beach goers at Jacksonville Beach in his full regalia.

“I hope people hear this warning,” Uhlfelder told 10 News sister station WJXT, noting that people can do their part by wearing face coverings and avoiding crowds in confined spaces. “I hope we cancel this ridiculous convention.”

Unsurprisingly, Uhfelder wasn’t well received by everyone who crossed paths with him.

One person flung obscenities at him while others just disagreed with his antics.