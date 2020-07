(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Target is the latest big-box retailer to announce that it will be closing its stores on Thanksgiving.

This comes after Walmart announced it would also close its locations on Thanksgiving.

In a press release, the company assured shoppers that this would not impact special holiday deals, which will start in October this year.

More than 20,000 products will also be available for Target pickup and delivery, including groceries.

