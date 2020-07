The mother of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, who was found dead in March, appeared in court on Friday via video conference, according to WCYB.

As of Friday, the mother, Megan Boswell, faces false reporting charges. No charges have been filed in her daughter’s death.

During the proceedings Friday, District Attorney General Barry Staubus said that the prosecution plans to bring “another matter” regarding Megan Boswell to a grand jury on Aug. 19.